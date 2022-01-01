Karla Belgarde Sokoloski passed away in Denver, CO on Nov. 28, with her husband Cory at her side. Karla was born in McLean, ND to Verlin and Mary Wald Belgarde on August 21, 1960.

She met her husband Cory Sokoloski while attending the UM and they married in Billings on Dec. 30, 1983. Karla's passion was her family, including Kelsey (son), and daughter in law Kerstan who blessed her with three granddaughters Ellie (4 yr.) Avery (almost 2) and Winnie (4 months). She so loved spoiling "her" girls and enjoyed all things that entails.

Karla is survived by her parents Verlin and Mary Belgarde of Billings, MT; her husband of nearly 38 years, Cory Sokoloski; their son Kelsey (Kerstan) Sokoloski; granddaughters Ellie, Avery and Winnie; siblings, Bruce (Jennifer) Belgarde, Wayne (Darcy) Belgarde. Karla was preceded in death by brother Mark Belgarde (Kim) and sister Michelle Nichols.