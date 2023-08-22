Kate (Swift) Woodruff

EVANS, CO - Kate Swift Woodruff, 89, of Evans, CO, passed away on August 4, 2023 in Evans, CO. She was born to William and Rachel (Ziler) Swift on January 1, 1934 in Garryowen, MT. She grew up on the family ranch and attended school at Crow Agency, Hardin, and Carroll College in Montana where she received her degree in Nursing.

Kate met and later married the love of her life, William Woodruff in 1955 in Sheridan, WY. After moving around in different states Kate and Bill settled in Sedona, AZ where they lived for 38 years.

Kate became a Realtor, where she found her niche. She was involved in many organizations and activities.

Kate and Bill collected Western artwork and Native American beadwork and jewelry. She and Bill enjoyed traveling and had a home in Mexico. When Bill's health started failing they moved to Wickenburg, AZ. After Bill passed away, Kate returned to Billings, MT to be closer to family and friends.

Kate is survived by her daughter, Stacie (Tim) Hubbard of Evans, CO; grandchildren: Sean Short of Greeley, CO, Michael Bjoraker of Bonners Ferry, ID, Melissa (Nick) Cote of Milton, FL; three great-grandchildren: Lillian, Nolan, and Corbin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Kelly Bjoraker; grandson, Kyle Short; and siblings: Robert, William, Mary, and Bette.

Memorial services will be held on September 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, MT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Big Horn County Historical Society.