Katherine E 'Kay' Wicker, 96, of Centre Hall, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A viewing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Centre Hall. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Henning officiating. Her full obituary is available and online condolences can be made at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

