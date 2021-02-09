Katherine ‘Kate' Lynn Russell
Katherine ‘Kate' Lynn Russell, 67, of Albin, Wyoming passed away on Feb. 4, 2021.
Kate was born Dec. 28, 1953 in Portland, Oregon to James and Patricia (Mahoney) Morrison. She married Matthew ‘Matt' Russell in May, 2000 in Stillwater, Montana.
Kate was very active in her community as an Albin Town Council member. She volunteered with her church and was the local Lions Club Treasurer. Kate also enjoyed helping Habitat for Humanity build homes. Kate never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went. Spending time with her grandchildren brought Kate much joy.
Kate is survived by her children; Sean Shearer of California, Heather (Mago) Becerra of Wyoming, siblings; Joann (Cory) Glasser, Michael (Milee) Morrison both of Montana, grandchildren; Jasmin, Tomas, Mateo and Maya.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Matt Russell, parents; and brother; Jimmy Morrison.
Condolences may be made at www.schradercares.com.
