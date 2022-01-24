Katherine “Kathy” Leila Hill (Toogood), 68, of Billings, Montana, passed away on Jan. 17, 2022, only days after being diagnosed with cancer. Kathy was born March 13, 1953 to Alice Kober (Toogood). She was raised in Columbus, Montana by her grandparents Warren and Elsie Toogood with her brother Rick Johnson.

Kathy is survived by her husband Larry Hill; children Ron Hodges, Brandy Hodges, and Cara Hill; and several grandchildren.

Kathy was cremated, and will be buried on Thursday Jan. 27, 2022 at the Columbus Cemetery at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at the 307 Bar in Columbus, Montana.

