Katherine 'Kathy' Toavs

Katherine "Kathy" Toavs, age 74, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022 in Anaconda, MT. Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.claytonstevensonchapel.com

