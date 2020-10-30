Katherine Olson

Our fun-loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Katherine ‘Katie' Olson passed away Oct. 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 99 years old.

Katie was born Sept. 9, 1921, in Billings, Montana, to Friedrich Julius Roth and Katharina Wacker Roth. She was the sixth of twelve children. Her family moved to a farm near Sanders (east of Hysham) when she was in elementary school. Katie graduated from Hysham High School in 1941. It was during her high school years that she met the love of her life, John Olson.

Katie and John were married May 16, 1944 in Bozeman while John was on leave from the army during WWII. After a two week ‘honeymoon', John rejoined his battalion and later headed overseas. Upon returning to the states in Jan. 1946, Katie and John made their home in Hysham where they farmed and ranched their entire lives. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage and five children, David, Debby, Diane, Susan and Johnny. Mom and Dad instilled in us a good work ethic and love for family, community, and faith. We were their pride and joy and we couldn't have asked for better parents.