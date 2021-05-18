Kathie Ann (Sramek) Bailey

 Skip to main content
A well-lived and well-loved life ended on May 14, 2021 in Lewistown, MT. Kathie, 65, passed away at home with loved ones by her side.

A Celebration of Kathie's life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Lewistown, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Lewistown City Cemetery. Memorials are requested to SMDC permanent endowment as a lasting legacy.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and read more of Kathie's story at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

