Kathleen Anne Walton

Kathleen Ann (Manion) Walton passed away on March 2, 2020, from complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was surrounded by many people who loved and cared about her. For full obituary and to share memories and condolences visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

Service information

Mar 24
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
12:00PM
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral
215 North 31st Street
Billings, MT 59101
