Kathleen Anne Walton

You have free articles remaining.
Kathleen Ann Walton
Kathleen Ann (Manion) Walton passed away on March 2, 2020, from complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was surrounded by many people who loved and cared about her. For full obituary and to share memories and condolences visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Walton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 24
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral
215 North 31st Street
Billings, MT 59101
215 North 31st Street
Billings, MT 59101
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Mass begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.