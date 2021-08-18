Kathleen ‘Cathi' Maddox

Kathleen Marie Maddox passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2021 after a lengthy battle with dementia. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and neighborhood friends. Born Sept. 12, 1940 in Lakota, ND to Victor and Evelyn Millette she grew up in a family of five boys and four girls. She had wonderful childhood memories of growing up in North Dakota.

On Oct. 21, 1961 Cathi married Carl Maddox and shared 33 years with him before he passed. Together they raised three sons and a daughter, who were the center of their lives. Her greatest joy was being a mom. As her family grew to include grandchildren and great grandchildren, her joy grew even more.

Cathi is survived by her sons, Kevin (Joelle), Shawn (wynnette), Scott and daughter Teri (Johnnie). Her brother Al (Helen), sister Lorraine, eight grandchildren, two great granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.