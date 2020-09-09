Kathleen Elizabeth Gabel Neibauer
Kathleen Elizabeth Gabel Neibauer passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital on Monday, August 31, 2020. Kathy was born March 3, 1951, the daughter of Edmund P. and Frieda (Scheafer) Gabel.
She married Jerry Neibauer on July 8, 1995, at The Little Chapel by Rock Creek Resort in Red Lodge, MT; they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July, 2020.
As per her wishes, she has been cremated and wanted no services. In lieu of flowers and because of her love for animals, donations may be made in her name at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter or any other rescue/shelter organization. For the full obituary, please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Godspeed, Kathy. We love you, miss you, and wish you peace.
