Kathleen Elizabeth Gabel Neibauer

She married Jerry Neibauer on July 8, 1995, at The Little Chapel by Rock Creek Resort in Red Lodge, MT; they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July, 2020.

As per her wishes, she has been cremated and wanted no services. In lieu of flowers and because of her love for animals, donations may be made in her name at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter or any other rescue/shelter organization. For the full obituary, please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com.