Kathleen Karen Lee

Kathleen Karen Lee, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at her home, on the Lewistown ranch, July 18, 2021 surrounded by her family. God called her home to heaven after 74 years of life.

Kathy grew up in the Windham area, then ranched with her husband and raised a family in Judith Gap. She was deeply loved by her family and friends.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 125 C St. Lewistown, Montana. A reception will follow at Pine Meadows Golf Course from 3:30-5:30.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Doug and Ruth Dubois. Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob; Daughter Kim (Craig) Knoche and their children Kaylee (Riley) Keefer and Caleb Knoche; Daughter Krista Evans (Geoff Lane) and children Zachary and Marcus Evans; Kenny (Rachael) and their children Walker and Kade Lee; and Brother Dean Dubois.

Memorials may be made to CMMC Hospice in Lewistown or a charity of your choice.