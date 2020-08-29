Kathleen "Kathy" Adele Mueller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathy Mueller passed away at home on Aug. 24, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1948, in Billings, the third of six children born to Joe and Virginia (Kennedy) Mueller. She was raised in Billings.

Kathy lived briefly in Hawaii, but spent the majority of her adult life in Billings. Red Lodge held wonderful memories for Kathy, particularly the family cabin and riding in the Yellowstone Park touring buses in 4th of July parades.

Kathy loved everything Elvis! She was very outgoing and social, and always willing to extend a helping hand to anyone in need.

A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in memory of Kathy may be made to: Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust, PO Box 1522, Red Lodge, MT 59068.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.