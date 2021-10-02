Kathleen 'Kathy' Heinert, 91, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021, at Fischer Cottage, where she resided for the last three and a half years.

She was born on May 8, 1930, on her grandparents' farm near St. Anthony, North Dakota, to Anton and Cecilia Bender. She was raised in Mandan, North Dakota, where she met her future husband, Mathias 'Matt' Heinert. They were married on Oct. 13, 1951, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where Matt was stationed in the Army.

They relocated to Montana and settled in Billings in 1956, where they raised five children. Kathy worked for the federal government and retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1994 after 31 years. They were charter members of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where she remained active throughout her retirement. Kathy was a volunteer for NARFE while maintaining hobbies including walking, reading, crossword puzzles, and 30 years of square dancing with Matt. She and Matt were married for 54 years and she cared for him during his illness until his passing in 2006.