Kathleen (Kathy) Joan (Rasmussen) Peters (58) was born on May 8, 1963 in Williston, ND to Farrell and Alice Rasmussen. She died on the morning of Feb. 20, 2022 of respiratory failure.

Growing up in Plentywood, MT, Kathy moved to Billings at the age of 18 to attend Eastern Montana College. Kathy began working the first of many jobs at her sister Cheryl's bakery when she was just 12. After that, she worked for First Interstate Bank for several years before starting at Conoco/Phillips in 1991. She retired in 2010, capping a 20-year career as an environmental analyst. Proud of her dedicated work ethic, Kathy's career was a large part of her self worth.

In May of 1995, Kathy married the love of her life, Bob Peters. Traveling the roads together around Montana and beyond to Seattle, Denver, Spokane, and California, Kathy brought her deep love of classic rock, the soundtrack for their many adventures. Her very favorite place to visit was Chico Hot Springs. Over the years, Kathy and Bob made many trips to Chico enjoying the pools, the mountains, the wonderful restaurant, and – Kathy's favorite resort spot – the saloon.

Kathy is survived by her husband Bob; sisters, Cheryl Balk and Linda West (Joe); brothers, Terry (Amy) Rasmussen and Doug Rasmussen; stepdaughter, Ashlee; stepson, Colin; grandson, Landon Oberlander; nieces Trisha, Cindy, Kesly, Heidi, Valerie; nephews, Tom and Matthew; and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per her wishes, Kathy has been cremated and there will be no immediate services. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. V's ICU for their dedicated care and compassion.

Rest in peace, sweetheart, you will always be loved.