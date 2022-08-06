Kathleen (Kay) Johnson entered paradise July 29th, and is now reunited with her husband Dave and her Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Kay was born April 13, 1944 in Miller, South Dakota to Jack and Agnes Weidner, the third of six children born to them. Always a tomboy, she enjoyed riding horses and creating mischief as a young girl. Although she would downplay and minimize her adventures, the mischievous gleam in eyes verified the stories were probably truer than exaggeration.

As an adult, her gift of hospitality and service to others defined her. Countless people were hosted in their home, whether for a night or two, or months at a time. She was an incredible cook, and many amazing meals were enjoyed around the family table. Sunday lunch was always eagerly anticipated by her grandkids, and every meal was followed with a wonderful dessert. In her mind, any problem her grandkids encountered could always be remedied with a cookie.

Gramma K was her favorite name, and there is a generation of young adults who knew her only by that name. She never missed one her grandkids sporting events, and wasn't shy in sharing her opinion (loudly) on how well a referee was doing their job.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, August 10, at 2 p.m. at First Alliance Church, 1835 Central Ave. with a reception to follow. Internment service will be held at 1 p.m. Memorials can be sent to Child Bridge or CAMA Services, c/o First Alliance Church.

For the full obituary, please visit Cremation and Funeral Gallery website at cfgbillings.com.