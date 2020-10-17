Kathleen Keener Stanhope, 86, went home to Jesus on Oct 14, 2020.

Kathleen was born on Aug. 18, 1934, to Bernard and Leora Keener in Billings. Kathleen met her husband, Ronald, at Eastern Montana College. Together they had four daughters and many adventures, including living in South America. Throughout Kathleen's entire life she held unwavering faith in Christ which she shared with all of those around her. Many lives were changed due to her spiritual influence.

She was a loving devoted mother of Lynne Johnson, Laurie (Robin) Ankeny, Ronda Morgan, and Robyn (Mark) Stradley. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is survived by brothers Ronnie (Kathy) Keener, Jack (Betty) Keener, Gary (Cindy) and sister, Karen (Mark) McManus and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, son in law, Jud Johnson and ex-husband and good friend, Ronald.

Celebration of life will be July 31, 2021 in Laurel, MT. Kathleen's memorial website www.Never-Gone.com/Memorials/ is where memories and photos can be shared with friends and family. Donations in Kathleen's name can be given to: Stephen Ministries, 2045 Innerbelt Business Center St. Louis, MO 63114