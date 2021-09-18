Kathleen Louise Gookin-Ford was born Oct. 7, 1963, in Miles City. Kathleen passed away Sept. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends due to complications from fighting cancer for many years.

She lived her formative years in Miles City, taking a high school trip to France, and graduating from Custer County High School in 1982. She attended Ellendale Bible College in North Dakota and was the first Preschool teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church in Miles City. She also taught at a Christian school on Guam and several preschools in Billings. She enjoyed SCA events where she met her husband Jeffrey Ford whom she married Oct. 19, 2001.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter Emilia Grace; also her parents Helen Gookin, Lavere and Shellie Gookin; siblings Elizabeth and Dean Belcourt, Mary and Clay Comstock, Sarah and Casey Stephan, and Robert and Mary Gookin; several aunts, Fran, Sandra, Jackie, Jan, Norita; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death was her brother Jon, and special Uncles Gerry and Allen.