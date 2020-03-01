Kathleen M. Stone

On Feb. 26, 2020, the Lord released Kathleen (DeVries) Stone from her earthly bondage and whispered in her ear ‘It’s time’, ‘you will run and not be weary, you will walk and not be faint’ your work on earth is through.

Kathleen Marie DeVries was born to Arthur and Mary Alice DeVries in Roberts on March 18, 1950. On Feb. 28, 1960, Kathy’s life was changed forever. A devastating disease ‘Transverse Myelitis’ consumed her body. The roller coaster of living or dying had now begun. Kathy was a fighter. She spent her 5th grade year at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena. Daily therapy didn’t change the paralysis – it was here to stay. There was so much encouragement and support from both sides of Kathy’s family (DeVries’ and Dahlstrom’s). Her aunts, uncles, cousins as well as the communities of Boyd and Roberts kept Kathy’s parents Art and Mary, brother Ron and sister Laurie hopeful and thankful for all the support of each daily challenge. Everywhere Kathy went strangers were helpful, inspired, and amazed at her determination and desire to not let her handicap hold her back. She was Miss Wheelchair Montana, a Graduate of Roberts High School, and a Graduate of Billings Business College.