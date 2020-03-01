Kathleen M. Stone

On Feb. 26, 2020, the Lord released Kathleen (DeVries) Stone from her earthly bondage and whispered in her ear ‘It’s time’, ‘you will run and not be weary, you will walk and not be faint’ your work on earth is through.
Kathleen Marie DeVries was born to Arthur and Mary Alice DeVries in Roberts on March 18, 1950. On Feb. 28, 1960, Kathy’s life was changed forever. A devastating disease ‘Transverse Myelitis’ consumed her body. The roller coaster of living or dying had now begun. Kathy was a fighter. She spent her 5th grade year at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena. Daily therapy didn’t change the paralysis – it was here to stay. There was so much encouragement and support from both sides of Kathy’s family (DeVries’ and Dahlstrom’s). Her aunts, uncles, cousins as well as the communities of Boyd and Roberts kept Kathy’s parents Art and Mary, brother Ron and sister Laurie hopeful and thankful for all the support of each daily challenge. Everywhere Kathy went strangers were helpful, inspired, and amazed at her determination and desire to not let her handicap hold her back. She was Miss Wheelchair Montana, a Graduate of Roberts High School, and a Graduate of Billings Business College.
On May 6, 1977, Kathy became Mrs. John Stone. With such strong love and affection, this union took them on many journeys. Most of these journeys were due to Kathy’s advancement with Coca Cola, which John encouraged and supported her whole-heartedly. Even though John and Kathy did not have children of their own, that did not mean they were without children. They had several nieces and nephews: Branden (Luz) DeVries, Tana (Kevin) Weimer, Leah Gunnels, Aaron (Amy), and Wade (Kelly) Reynolds. Kathy and John supported and encouraged each child through their personal successes and challenges. Their support continued onto their families as well: Brantley DeVries, Cheyenneand Brydon O’Donnell, Lucas McHugh, Alexis Leffler, Elijah, Owen and Cael Reynolds.
Kathy worked for Coca-Cola for 40 years, and advanced to having her picture on the wall at the call center in Tampa, Florida, beside all the Division Managers, her time with Coke was complete. In November 2011, Kathy and John returned home to Montana. Kathy never retired, started working for her brother-in-law and nephew Paul and Wade Reynolds at Rimrock Engineering.
With heaven's arms wide open we envision Kathy running to her dad Art, brother Ron, nephew Aaron, great nephew Brantley, brother-in-law Paul, grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
This ‘mini’ story is much too brief for Kathy’s amazing life. There are precious memories and stories much too numerous to tell that each of us have connecting us to Kathy. Kathy’s Life Celebration – Tues. March 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Roberts United Methodist Church in Roberts, MT.
Should you wish to donate, her favorite charities were Roberts Community Foundation and Roberts United Methodist Church.
