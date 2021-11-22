Kathleen Mae Ellis Gregg passed away of natural causes on Nov. 15, 2021 in Billings, Mont. Born from the union of Hollie and Etta Ellis on July 17, 1935, she married Jack Gregg in 1953. They spent most of their married life in Whitefish, Mont. In 2007, they moved to Billings. Kathleen lived at St. John's Live for the past few years.

Her biggest joy was spending time with her 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by her children: Jack and Leona Gregg (Helena), Tom and Kim Gregg (Bolivia, N.C.), Julie and Dave Draeger (Billings) and Holli and Rod Miller (Billings), her sister Barbara Mulholland of Butte, and her in-laws Marcia and Gordon Conn (Marysville, Wash.) and Bonnie Palmquist (Annadale, Minn.). Her many nieces and nephews and their families were always in her prayers. She considered her nieces and nephew Tricia King (Kalispell) and Dick Shoquist and Jane Shoquist (both of Helena) her extra kids.

She was greeted in heaven by her parents, husband Jack, siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in 2022. The loving care by that staff and Dr. Sarah Stewart of St. Vincent's cannot be understated as she weathered through the COVID 19 protocols and dementia.