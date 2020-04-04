Today the world lost a beautiful, loving, compassionate woman. Kathleen Natzel lost a two year war with pancreatic cancer. She died with dignity, grace, and courage at her home on April 2, 2020.
Kathleen was a voracious reader and loved American history. She loved to travel and had seen many parts of the world. She worked for many years as both a teacher and a principal for Billings Public Schools. She was adored by the many students she taught and many remained in contact with her throughout her life.
Kathleen is survived by her son Vincent Natzel and granddaughters Allison, Maddison, and Kaitlynn, whom the sun rose and set upon. She is also survived by her friend and housemate Annette Bacheller and her son Jake Bacheller and his family. Kathleen also leaves behind many many friends. She and her family wish to thank Dr. Patrick Cobb and his staff for the quality and personable care she received. She also wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Riverstone Hospice for their kindness and genuine care. Many thanks go out to Melanie Mccullough and Kaci Moore for their constant companionship when she could not be left alone. Many thanks to Jeanette and Marvin Besel as well as Ron and Teri Camp for being awesome neighbors and always being willing to listen or prepare a meal. You left the world a better place and you touched the hearts and minds of many.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later time. Don't forget that yellow Volkswagen Flossie.
Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.