Kathleen Natzel

Kathleen was a voracious reader and loved American history. She loved to travel and had seen many parts of the world. She worked for many years as both a teacher and a principal for Billings Public Schools. She was adored by the many students she taught and many remained in contact with her throughout her life.

Kathleen is survived by her son Vincent Natzel and granddaughters Allison, Maddison, and Kaitlynn, whom the sun rose and set upon. She is also survived by her friend and housemate Annette Bacheller and her son Jake Bacheller and his family. Kathleen also leaves behind many many friends. She and her family wish to thank Dr. Patrick Cobb and his staff for the quality and personable care she received. She also wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Riverstone Hospice for their kindness and genuine care. Many thanks go out to Melanie Mccullough and Kaci Moore for their constant companionship when she could not be left alone. Many thanks to Jeanette and Marvin Besel as well as Ron and Teri Camp for being awesome neighbors and always being willing to listen or prepare a meal. You left the world a better place and you touched the hearts and minds of many.