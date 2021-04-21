Kathleen Rose 'Rosie' Harris
Kathleen Rose 'Rosie' Harris was born June 7, 1937 in Crow Agency to Dewey Harris and Kathleen Doyle. She grew up in Wyola, later settling in Billings. She passed away April 15, 2021. Mother to Ken (Tammy), Gregg, Todd (Jean), Scott; grandma to Cody (Shay), Craig (Bambi), Dylan, Stephanie (Ben), Rebecca (Tommy), Kaylee, Amanda (Kenny), Jake, and Emily; great-grandma to 25; great-great-grandma to one.
Service was held April 21. For full obituary and to share memories, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
