 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathleen Rose 'Rosie' Harris
0 entries

Kathleen Rose 'Rosie' Harris

  • 0
Kathleen Rose 'Rosie' Harris

Kathleen Rose 'Rosie' Harris

Kathleen Rose 'Rosie' Harris was born June 7, 1937 in Crow Agency to Dewey Harris and Kathleen Doyle. She grew up in Wyola, later settling in Billings. She passed away April 15, 2021. Mother to Ken (Tammy), Gregg, Todd (Jean), Scott; grandma to Cody (Shay), Craig (Bambi), Dylan, Stephanie (Ben), Rebecca (Tommy), Kaylee, Amanda (Kenny), Jake, and Emily; great-grandma to 25; great-great-grandma to one.

Service was held April 21. For full obituary and to share memories, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News