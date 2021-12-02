Kathleen Sorenson Korum, 72, went to Glory on Nov. 11, 2021, in Billings Montana, from cancer. Kathy is survived by her parents Lloyd and Geraldine Sorenson, sister Karen Koolen, niece Kim Salacinski, and long time partner Scott Cranston. No services are planed at this time. Her loved ones ask that donations in her name go to the hospice of your choice.