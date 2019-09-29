SPOKANE, Wash. — Kathryn Ann Keller was born on August 23, 1932 at the family homestead located south of Chinook to Arthur F. Keller and Bertha F. (Sprague) Keller. She was the third eldest of seven children.
Kate, as she was then known to her family and friends, graduated from Chinook H.S. in 1950. After high school she worked at banks in Chinook and Havre. In Nov. 1958, she married Kenneth W. Flatness and together they had two children, Sharon Kae and Kenneth Robert Flatness. She and Kenneth lived the cowboy life on various ranches in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Chinook. They later moved to Nebraska where their son Robert died in a tragic farm accident in April 1967 at the age of 6. The family moved back to Chinook. Her husband Kenneth died in a motor vehicle accident in Feb. 1970, at the age of 34.
Kathy, as she was now known to her friends, met Richard Y. Egebakken and they married in June 1975. They enjoyed fishing expeditions and exploring the mountains surrounding Harlowton. They later divorced.
You have free articles remaining.
Kathy worked for the Forest Service, Leary’s Exxon, Staley Drug, and Wheatland Memorial Hospital & Nursing Home. In March 1989, her grandson Benjamin S. Mattheis was born, bringing her great joy and happiness. In Sept. 2000, she married H.N. Dusenberry and moved to Bozeman. They divorced in 2016. In that same year, she moved with her beloved cats, Jesse and Joey, to Spokane Washington, to be near her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Clay C. Creek.
She endured the torment which comes with dementia and related Parkinson’s Disease, with grace and dignity, keeping her sense of humor and beautiful smile until the end.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her son Robert, husband Kenneth, parents Arthur and Bertha, brothers Jim, John, Bill, and her sister Marjorie. She is survived by her daughter Sharon, son-in-law Clay Creek, grandson Ben Mattheis, brother Tom Keller, brother-in-law Allen Roark, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local animal shelter, or charity of choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Dusenberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.