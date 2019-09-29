{{featured_button_text}}

Kathryn C. Barth, 87, of Billings died Sept. 20, 2019 at West Park Village Senior Living. She was born Jan. 28, 1932 in Flasher, ND to Jacob and Elizabeth Gerhardt. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Smith West Chapel. A reception will follow.

