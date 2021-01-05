Kathryn E. Martin

Kathryn met Keith Martin Sr. in 1957 they were married July 22, 1957 in Red Lodge, Mt. Together they raised two children Keith Martin Jr. and Laurie Martin. Kathryn loved her Arabian horses and her corgi dogs. Kathryn is survived by her husband Keith E. Martin and Daughter Laurie D. Martin. Kathryn is being cremated and laid to rest with her beloved pets and with her son Keeter.