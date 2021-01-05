 Skip to main content
Kathryn E. Martin
Kathryn E. Martin, 81 of Nye, Montana passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her father Bernard Kesselheim, her mother Lucille Kesselheim, and their son Keith Martin Jr. (Keeter).

Kathryn met Keith Martin Sr. in 1957 they were married July 22, 1957 in Red Lodge, Mt. Together they raised two children Keith Martin Jr. and Laurie Martin. Kathryn loved her Arabian horses and her corgi dogs. Kathryn is survived by her husband Keith E. Martin and Daughter Laurie D. Martin. Kathryn is being cremated and laid to rest with her beloved pets and with her son Keeter.

Donations may be made to Stillwater Hospice of Montana, 3737 Grand Ave Suite 1, Billings, Montana 59102. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

