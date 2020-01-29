Kathryn ‘Kathy’ Anderson

In 1933 a 1928 Model T Ford with trailer in tow departed Coffeeville, Kansas, with her parents, maternal grandmother and brother Jack for Ballantine, MT. Their destiny was their father’s homestead which he established in 1910. Kathy was born in Topeka, Kansas, on July 19, 1926, the daughter of Jesse and Esther Davidson. She was educated in the Huntley Project School District, graduating in 1945 as Valedictorian. She spent 9 years as a member of 4-H winning many ribbons at the Midland Empire Fair. She earned her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and taught in Myers, Glendive, Worden and completed her teaching career at Poly Drive Elementary in Billings, teaching there for 10 years. After 30 years as an educator she cherished the memories of her students, parents and her professional associates. Kathy was a perpetual student and participated and guided Bible studies.
Kathy was a member of Beartooth Retired Teachers, Yellowstone Valley Retired Teachers, and was a lifetime member of MEA and NEA, Christian Women’s Club, and Huntley Project Agricultural Museum. She married Bob Anderson on April 8, 1977 in Cody, Wyoming. They shared 35 joyous years together and traveled extensively throughout the world. They particularly enjoyed time with family and friends. Kathy had one child, Janet, who passed in 2000, her husband Bob in 2012. Her brother Jack also preceded her in passing.
Kathy was a loving, caring and a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She had a strong work ethic which she undoubtedly learned from growing up on the family farm in Ballantine.
She has three stepchildren, Bobby Anderson of Shawmut, Paula (Doug) Rausch of Billings, Terry (Lori) Anderson of Tempe, Arizona, and a large extended family.
Kathy’s eternal journey commenced on Jan. 27, 2020, at Tendernest Assisted Living. It is certain that upon her arrival in heaven that she will see a waiting classroom with an empty desk in front with a nameplate ‘Kathy’.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Dahl Funeral Chapel with interment in Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
