Kathryn ‘Kathy’ Anderson

In 1933 a 1928 Model T Ford with trailer in tow departed Coffeeville, Kansas, with her parents, maternal grandmother and brother Jack for Ballantine, MT. Their destiny was their father’s homestead which he established in 1910. Kathy was born in Topeka, Kansas, on July 19, 1926, the daughter of Jesse and Esther Davidson. She was educated in the Huntley Project School District, graduating in 1945 as Valedictorian. She spent 9 years as a member of 4-H winning many ribbons at the Midland Empire Fair. She earned her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and taught in Myers, Glendive, Worden and completed her teaching career at Poly Drive Elementary in Billings, teaching there for 10 years. After 30 years as an educator she cherished the memories of her students, parents and her professional associates. Kathy was a perpetual student and participated and guided Bible studies.