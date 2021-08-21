Kathryn 'Kathy' D. Stephens was born in Billings, MT on March 15, 1971. She gained her wings on August 13, 2021 in Billings, MT after a very brief battle with lung cancer. Kathy was a loving mother to her children, Brittany Sanders and Jahn Sanders. She married Shane Stephens in 2008.

Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother Norma Allmer, and her uncle Ernie Watts. Kathy is survived by her father Max Eichenlaub, stepfather Robert Allmer, children Brittany Sanders and Jahn Sanders, husband Shane Stephens, sisters; Margot Eichenlaub, Patti Parsons, Missy Latterell, Billie Allmer Morehouse and Robin Allmer Manoski and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gone too soon from our lives,

Kathy will forever be missed by her family and friends! Fly high with the angels, Kathy!

Memorial services & Celebration of life will be on Sunday August 22, 2021 at 4 p.m. at The Hilton Garden Inn, 2465 Grant Rd, Billings, MT.