Kathryn 'Kathy' D. Stephens was born in Billings, MT on March 15, 1971. She gained her wings on August 13, 2021 in Billings, MT after a very brief battle with lung cancer. Kathy was a loving mother to her children, Brittany Sanders and Jahn Sanders. She married Shane Stephens in 2008.
Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother Norma Allmer, and her uncle Ernie Watts. Kathy is survived by her father Max Eichenlaub, stepfather Robert Allmer, children Brittany Sanders and Jahn Sanders, husband Shane Stephens, sisters; Margot Eichenlaub, Patti Parsons, Missy Latterell, Billie Allmer Morehouse and Robin Allmer Manoski and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gone too soon from our lives,
Kathy will forever be missed by her family and friends! Fly high with the angels, Kathy!
Memorial services & Celebration of life will be on Sunday August 22, 2021 at 4 p.m. at The Hilton Garden Inn, 2465 Grant Rd, Billings, MT.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.