Kathryn (Kay) Brabec Wilson

In 1938, the drought and Great Depression drove her family to Bridger, MT to start a new life. After graduating from high school, she entered nurses training at St. Vincent Hospital as part of the WWII Cadet Nurses Corp. She proudly continued her career as a nurse for 31 years before retiring. In 1946, she met the love of her life, Max Wilson, and they were married a year later. Kay and Max had 28 wonderful years together before Max passed away unexpectedly in 1975. Together they raised three children. Steven (Julie), Anne Lee (Michael), and Remly (Sherrie). Kay counted 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Always busy, Kay volunteered at Billings Studio Theater and as a Candy Striper for 40 years. She had many friends old and new who she entertained with her wit and with her generosity and caring nature. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Max, brothers Clem (Catherine Belle), Glen (Viola), Elmer (Mary Ellen), Hubert (Pat), and Charlie (Lea Beth), nephews Ron Brabec, Greg Brabec and Mark Brabec. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, along with many special nieces and nephews, their children and families. Kay was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community.