Kathryn (Kay) Brabec Wilson

Kay passed away from natural causes in her 97th year on August 18, 2021. She was born Feb. 16, 1924 to Elmer and Helen Brabec in Narka, Kansas. She spent her young life on the family farm as the only girl among five brothers.
In 1938, the drought and Great Depression drove her family to Bridger, MT to start a new life. After graduating from high school, she entered nurses training at St. Vincent Hospital as part of the WWII Cadet Nurses Corp. She proudly continued her career as a nurse for 31 years before retiring. In 1946, she met the love of her life, Max Wilson, and they were married a year later. Kay and Max had 28 wonderful years together before Max passed away unexpectedly in 1975. Together they raised three children. Steven (Julie), Anne Lee (Michael), and Remly (Sherrie). Kay counted 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Always busy, Kay volunteered at Billings Studio Theater and as a Candy Striper for 40 years. She had many friends old and new who she entertained with her wit and with her generosity and caring nature. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Max, brothers Clem (Catherine Belle), Glen (Viola), Elmer (Mary Ellen), Hubert (Pat), and Charlie (Lea Beth), nephews Ron Brabec, Greg Brabec and Mark Brabec. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, along with many special nieces and nephews, their children and families. Kay was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community.
A graveside service will be held August 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Kay Wilson's name or a donation to RiverStone Hospice or St. Vincent Health Care Foundation.
The Wilson family want to thank the staff of Westpark Village for their amazing efforts in providing exceptional loving care for our mother. We are forever grateful.
