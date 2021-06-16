Kathryn (Kay) Duffield

Many hearts are heavy with the passing of Kay Duffield, loving mother, wife, aunt, sister, teacher, and cherished friend on June 9, 2021 from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She was held in the arms of her husband Mike and sons, Scot and Jack, when the chariot came with a whirlwind to deliver Kay to Heaven. We are very sad, but are also happy knowing Kay can once again breathe freely.

She was born to Robert and Hattie Martin on Jan. 21, 1948 in Billings, Montana. The second of four children, Kay was born into a boating, camping, and outdoor family and spent many early mornings fishing on Yellowstone Lake and trying to stay warm! Her family later moved their destination campsite to the warmer waters of Canyon Ferry. Kay had many days of fishing and water skiing the reservoir, and as many nights camping on its sandy beaches.

Kay graduated from Billings Senior High in 1966. She attended the University of Montana where she met Mike, her husband of 51 years. Kay and Mike married March 21, the first day of spring, 1970. After graduating together, they moved to Seattle where they lived and worked for 8 years. Scot, their first-born son, arrived on August 19, 1974. Eventually Montana called them home, and they returned to Missoula to live permanently in 1978. Jack, their second-born son, joined the family May 2, 1980.