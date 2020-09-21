× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathryn M. Hensel, 93, of Billings, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living.

The daughter of John and Theresa Lenhardt, Kathryn was born on Nov. 1, 1926, in New England, North Dakota.

Kathryn is survived by three daughters, Linda (Mike) Capser and their sons Todd and Troy (Nicole); Colleen (Jim) Whitbeck and their daughters Katie (Shane) and Jill (Ross); and Geri (Bucky) Heringer and their children, Travis (Dan), Kelcy, Jenny and Tanner (Katria). Kathryn had 14 great-grandchildren who brought joy to her life.

Her husband Robert preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2015.

Kathryn enjoyed baking and was always trying new recipes. She loved her roses and gardening and playing Bingo, especially when she won miniature Hershey Bars. Robert and Kathryn enjoyed traveling to Polka Fests throughout the area. She was a member of Catholic Daughters.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Highgate Senior Living and Compassus Hospice for all the loving care.