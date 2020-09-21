Kathryn M. Hensel, 93, of Billings, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living.
The daughter of John and Theresa Lenhardt, Kathryn was born on Nov. 1, 1926, in New England, North Dakota.
Kathryn is survived by three daughters, Linda (Mike) Capser and their sons Todd and Troy (Nicole); Colleen (Jim) Whitbeck and their daughters Katie (Shane) and Jill (Ross); and Geri (Bucky) Heringer and their children, Travis (Dan), Kelcy, Jenny and Tanner (Katria). Kathryn had 14 great-grandchildren who brought joy to her life.
Her husband Robert preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2015.
Kathryn enjoyed baking and was always trying new recipes. She loved her roses and gardening and playing Bingo, especially when she won miniature Hershey Bars. Robert and Kathryn enjoyed traveling to Polka Fests throughout the area. She was a member of Catholic Daughters.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Highgate Senior Living and Compassus Hospice for all the loving care.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, with Rite of Committal at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
Memorials may be given for scholarships at Billings Catholic Schools.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.