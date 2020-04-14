Kathryn Marcellus Crosby

Kathryn Ann was born on May 17, 1930, to Earl and Anna Belle Marcellus in Billings. The youngest of three daughters, she was raised in Forsyth. She graduated from Forsyth High School in 1948. Kathryn attended Montana State College in Bozeman, majoring in Home Economics. While pursuing her degree, she was selected to attend Merrill Palmer Institute for Child and Family Development for a semester in Detroit. Kathryn was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She graduated from MSC in 1952.

Kathryn married her college sweetheart, John W. ‘Jack' Crosby, Jr., at her parents' home in Forsyth on July 20, 1952. Upon graduation, Jack was commissioned as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army; Kathryn joined him on his journey as an Army Spouse. As a newlywed, Kathryn taught school in Roundup while Jack was deployed to Korea. Together, they lived numerous places. In 1955, they traveled with their infant daughter, Loraine, to Ankara, Turkey, aboard a troop transport ship. Two more daughters, Janet and Carol, were added to the family stateside. In 1968, the family returned to Turkey, this time stationed in Izmir. During this military life, Kathryn managed the household with three girls while Jack was deployed on two separate tours to Vietnam. After 27 years, LTC and Mrs. Crosby retired from military life and settled in Great Falls; they eventually relocated to Billings.