Kathryn Marcellus Crosby

Kathryn M. Crosby, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away April 11, 2020, at the age of 89 in Billings.
Kathryn Ann was born on May 17, 1930, to Earl and Anna Belle Marcellus in Billings. The youngest of three daughters, she was raised in Forsyth. She graduated from Forsyth High School in 1948. Kathryn attended Montana State College in Bozeman, majoring in Home Economics. While pursuing her degree, she was selected to attend Merrill Palmer Institute for Child and Family Development for a semester in Detroit. Kathryn was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She graduated from MSC in 1952.
Kathryn married her college sweetheart, John W. ‘Jack' Crosby, Jr., at her parents' home in Forsyth on July 20, 1952. Upon graduation, Jack was commissioned as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army; Kathryn joined him on his journey as an Army Spouse. As a newlywed, Kathryn taught school in Roundup while Jack was deployed to Korea. Together, they lived numerous places. In 1955, they traveled with their infant daughter, Loraine, to Ankara, Turkey, aboard a troop transport ship. Two more daughters, Janet and Carol, were added to the family stateside. In 1968, the family returned to Turkey, this time stationed in Izmir. During this military life, Kathryn managed the household with three girls while Jack was deployed on two separate tours to Vietnam. After 27 years, LTC and Mrs. Crosby retired from military life and settled in Great Falls; they eventually relocated to Billings.
The love of family meant everything to Kathryn. She could be found at her daughters' homes when grandbabies arrived and always provided a helping hand whenever she was asked, wherever they lived. She cared for her mother for many years, and Jack, when his health declined.
Jack and Kathryn were married for 56 years. Kathryn was an excellent seamstress and a very good cook; a homemade pie was often on the table for dessert and cookies were only a reach away! She enjoyed needlework, knitting and reading in her free time. Kathryn and Jack enjoyed their travels to Europe, China, Japan, and visits to friends and family around the States.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Earl and Anna Marcellus; sisters, Elsie Marie (John Gibbs) and Helen (Tom Oftelie); and nephew Hal Oftelie. She is survived by her daughters Loraine (Tom Hopgood), Helena, Janet (Michael Devous), Billings, and Carol (Robert Tipton, COL, USA, RET), Lander, Wyoming; grandchildren, Julie (Mike Courneya), Amy (Mike Glatt), Jeff Devous, Kyle Devous, Laura (Dillon Standley), and Sara (Vincent McKenzie); great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Glatt, Ivy Courneya, Kyllon Standley and Heidi Courneya; nieces and nephew, Kathryn Anna Money, Anna Marie Sheffield and James Gibbs.
Arrangements are being handled by Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Cremation has taken place.
A service and burial will take place at a later date in Helena. Kathryn's family would like to thank the staff and care partners at Highgate Senior Living for the love and care they gave Kathryn during the past seven years. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Compassus Hospice for the tender care they provided for our mother.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.