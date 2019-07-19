MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Kathryn Marie Colmey, age 92, of Manhattan Beach, California, and longtime resident of Livingston, Montana, passed away at Harbor UCLA Medical Center on July 16, 2019. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Livingston. Arrangements are pending. Burial of the cremated remains will be in a family cemetery in Oblong, Illinois. Arrangements are under the direction of Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, Rice Center in Torrance, California.
Kathryn was born Oct. 15, 1926 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Edward C. Cutler and Marie (Hamann) Cutler. Her father died when she was just one year old, and, at that time, the family established their home in Farragut, Iowa. Due to her sister's asthma, the family relocated several times during the asthma season. She attended schools in Iowa, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Omaha, Nebraska before moving permanently to Denver, Colorado where she graduated from East High School. She attended Colorado State University where she graduated with a B.S. degree in Home Economics. Following graduation, she worked in the high altitudes Foods Research Laboratory at the University.
In August 1948, Kathryn married David Grosvenor Colmey in Denver, Colorado. In 1950, they moved to Livingston and she helped David establish his veterinary practice and Livingston was her home ever since, until she moved in early 2018 to California, to be close to her daughter Marie. She and her husband were ardent supporters of their children in all their activities, including Kathryn being a Cub Scout Den Mother. In the 1970's after being a volunteer library aide at the Middle School when her children were students there, Kathryn attended Montana State University to obtain her teacher's certificate and Library Science Endorsement. She served as Library/Media Specialist at Park High School for 12 years, retiring in 1992.
Survivors include her brother-in-law John C. (Kelli) Colmey, and nephews and nieces. She is also survived by son Duane C. (Debra) Colmey, granddaughter Lydia Colmey, of Livingston, Montana and Marie E. Colmey of Manhattan Beach, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, husband and sister.
Kathryn was a member of the Montana Library Association, the American Library Association, Friends of the Livingston Park County Public Library, Delta Kappa Gamma, Chapter AP, PEO, and she supported various organizations as well as the auxiliaries of her husband's professional organizations.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Livingston Park County Public Library, 228 West Calendar Street, Livingston, MT 59047.
