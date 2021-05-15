 Skip to main content
Kathryn McKinney, 73, of Billings passed away Oct 22, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

