Kathryn S. Syth, known as Kathy by her family and Kate by her friends, passed away in her home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was blessed to have her many friends and family visit, tell stories, hold her hand, share their love and say goodbye.

Kathy was born in Havre, Montana, to Leslie & Olive Syth. She was the oldest of four children, the oldest cousin, and took her role seriously. Kathy attended school in Whitehall and graduated in 1975. The family home was near her beloved Aunt Mary and Uncle Gordon Giulio so the families spent a great deal of time together. Oh, the stories! It's often discussed how those wild and fun encounters with the cousins could all end without serious injury!

Kathy was level-headed, calm and a great listener who was frequently sought out for advice. She rarely gave advice until all the facts were in and the person was sure they wanted her advice. She would later use these skills as a passionate attorney in Billings and the surrounding area.