Kathy Jo Cochran was born on July 24, 1963, to Robert and Erma Cochran in the state of Missouri and grew up in Montana. Kathy lived a life richly filled with family, friends and purpose until her sudden passing on April 25, 2020.

She is survived by her mother Erma Cochran, sister Kelly Wilburn, her son Robert (Thamara) Jaramillo, son Chase Cochran, and her beloved grandchildren Zachary and Damon Jaramillo, and Angelo Runs Above. Kathy leaves behind the love of her life and husband of 31 years, James Mehling.

James' fondest memories of Kathy include her love of horses, fishing from her rock on Silver Run Road, camping, puzzles, thrift shopping, crafting, and motorcycle rides. She loved going to church. The two of them faithfully kept a Wednesday date night. Their relationship and care through sharing so much life together has been noted by many.

Kathy was one to put others needs before her own, serving as friend, mentor and teacher. She devoted herself to both children's ministry and Celebrate Recovery. Kathy was fond of saying she had 2 heart transplants in her life. The first was physical, in 2008, and the second in 2010 when she ‘gave her life to Jesus'. Both had transforming effects. She lived a very full life and will be missed by many. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Living Water Church when circumstances allow.

