Kathy Lynne Jones

Kathy Lynne Jones

Kathy Lynne Jones, 70, of Laurel. Visitation 12 - 5 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Visitation 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Faith E Church. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Faith E Church. To view a full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

