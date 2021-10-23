 Skip to main content
Kathy Mueller, born on July 11, 1948, died on August 24, 2020. Due to COVID her Memorial was postponed.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St Pius X Church, 717 18th St West.

A reception will follow the ceremony at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave. Please join us to remember Kathy properly.

