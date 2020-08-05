Kathy Pittman
Kathy Pittman, age 69, of Colstrip passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Family to receive friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth with a Vigil Service to follow. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Rye Park in Colstrip. Rite of Committal will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lewistown, MT. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted to make arrangements for the family. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
