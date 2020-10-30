Kathyrn May McKinney

Kathryn May McKinney, 73, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, at Avantara SNF following complications from Parkinson's.

Kathy was born on May 17, 1947, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Richard Victor Hahn and Burnetta (Thomas) Hahn. Kathy was raised in Wisconsin Rapids where she attended Lutheran grade school and Lincoln High School. She attended Concordia College in St. Paul, Minnesota, graduating in 1969 with a degree in Education. She married Hillard Harms in 1969 and to this union three children were born: Suzanne (Jeffrey) Weniger, Denise Germain and Martin (Amy) Harms. Kathy taught elementary school in Illinois, Sheybogan, WI and Milwaukee, WI. Kathy attended Marquette University obtaining both Masters and Doctorate degrees in Educational Psychology.

In 1995 Kathy married Tom McKinney and moved to Billings where she worked as an elementary teacher and later as a school psychologist. She was a member of the NEA and Billings Teacher's Association. She worked very hard at her career and was a devoted educator, both personally and professionally. She was soft spoken and graceful in all that she did, not forcing her will but using gentle persuasion with a calming influence. She held strong and informed opinions, but always welcomed other points of view. She was a faithful member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Community.