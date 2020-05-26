Kay Loraine Carlson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Kay passed away at the age of 65. Kay was born on May 18, 1955, in Miles City to Arnold and Berniece Carlson. She graduated in 1973 from Custer County District High School.

Kay married Thomas Bright on Sept. 12, 1977. Kay and Tom welcomed daughters Keely and Jenny into their family. She was a constant support to the girls, and always put them first.

In 1992, she married Bob Bergerson in Miles City. She was very passionate about maintaining connections to others by running the Custer County Graduates Page on Facebook.

Her greatest loves were her three grandchildren, Allie, Adam, and Bella. She loved them with her whole heart.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, Arnold; her mother, Bernice; and her brother, Wayde. She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Keely (Brett), Jenny (Jesse); and grandkids, Allie, Adam, and Bella. She is also survived by her brother, Mike, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the animal shelter of your choice.