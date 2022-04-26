Kay Shartzer

Kay was born in Billings, Montana on September 29, 1952 to Rex and Dorothy Shartzer. She passed away on April 16. She was the baby of the family as she had two older sisters Ramona and Marcia. Kay met Barb at a young age who also became her sister.

In 1985 she gave birth to her pride and joy J.R. Kay has helped raise dozens of children as she was a daycare provider. She loved and every one of them as her own. Family was everything to Kay.

She is survived by son J.R.; sisters Ramona (Harvey) and Marcia (Randy); nieces and nephews: Tammy, Penny, Tracy (Patsy), Dusty, John, Randy, David, Kelee (Steven & Xander), Tierra, Cheyenne, Jacob, Jadie, Journey (Elianna & Kharisma), Sammy (D.J.), and River.

Memorial will be Saturday May 14th at the Auto Auction, 4432 Douth Frontage Rd., 12-2 p.m.