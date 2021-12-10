Kaye Karen Corcoran

Kaye would like to let you all know her work here on earth is done. She recently received a call, let's just say it was an offer she could not refuse for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment includes a reunion with family and friends -- some she has not seen in a long time including her wonderful parents Edna and Christy Hofer and brother Lee. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, visiting, and, finally, have the time to read from a library even larger than the one she had here on earth. No clocks where she is now, so she will never again have to worry about being on time. It's also a place where her bright yellow hats will match the golden streets, the food is delicious, and she will never gain an ounce. Plus, she left detailed instructions for her children to celebrate her mission on earth, which has now been completed.
Kaye Karen Hofer was born on Jan. 18, 1943, in Huron, S.D. to Edna and Christy Hofer. Kaye passed away on Dec. 4, 2021, following a brief illness. At the end, all six of her beloved children were at her side.
She learned a strong work ethic while growing up on the family farm near Carpenter, S.D. She attended high school in Yale, S.D. and graduated from James Valley Christian School. In 1963 she met and married a very good-looking truck driver by the name of Ed Corcoran. Soon after their wedding they moved to Billings, MT and started Corcoran Trucking.
Kaye and Ed loved to travel with her brothers, Lee and Wayne, and their wives, Doris and Jeannie. Some of her best memories are of their times in Mexico. When it was hunting season, Kaye enjoyed helping out at Lee's Meats in Tea, SD.
Kaye will miss her time with the famed Golden Girls: Marti, Dianna, Sandy, and Victoria. They enjoyed more than 42 years of friendship, camaraderie, silliness, and sisterhood. Raising their children together, Kaye was known as someone the girls could always turn to for godly guidance.
One of the things admired most about Kaye was her commitment for her children to receive a Christian education, even if that meant driving a bus to Laurel every day.
Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Don Jones was her home for decades. Kaye was also very helpful when Emmanuel built their new home out where it is today on Shiloh. She shared the gospel with women at the Yellowstone County jail and women's prison. Kaye was also involved as a mentor for Celebrate Recovery at Faith Chapel. She loved gospel music especially from the Bill Gaither Trio. Kaye also loved her small group bible studies over the years and is remembered fondly by many as a vital member.
Kaye worked over 20 years owning and managing rental properties. There wasn't a remodel project too big for Kaye to tackle. Even from her hospital bed, she was overseeing paint colors and flooring. Her compassion for her tenants was evident -- especially in caring for the widows, orphans, single mothers, and those most in need. She put the needs of others as highest priority in all she did. Kaye never met a stranger.
Her family and closest friends will remember most her wit, conversation, her fun and spunkiness, her sense of humor, her mischievousness, her loyalty, faithfulness, and her character. And, not to be forgotten, her strength and her fight, which shown through to the end.
Kaye is survived by her brother Wayne (Jeannie), her sister-in-law Doris, her aunt Rose, her six children: Jim (Shelly), Kristi Erickson (Rocky), Eddie (Jill), John (Kristine), Don (Casidee), Paul (Karen); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 23 of the cutest great grandchildren God has ever placed on this earth.
In the words of Grandpa Christy, she was “easy to love.”
Kaye's celebration of life will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
