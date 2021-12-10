Kaye Karen Corcoran

Kaye would like to let you all know her work here on earth is done. She recently received a call, let's just say it was an offer she could not refuse for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment includes a reunion with family and friends -- some she has not seen in a long time including her wonderful parents Edna and Christy Hofer and brother Lee. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, visiting, and, finally, have the time to read from a library even larger than the one she had here on earth. No clocks where she is now, so she will never again have to worry about being on time. It's also a place where her bright yellow hats will match the golden streets, the food is delicious, and she will never gain an ounce. Plus, she left detailed instructions for her children to celebrate her mission on earth, which has now been completed.