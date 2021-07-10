 Skip to main content
Kaye Riedesel McMullin
Kaye Riedesel McMullin passed away April 10, 2020. A memorial service and reception will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel West on July 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Graveside service to be held in Tacoma, WA in August, 2021.

