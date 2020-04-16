Kaye Riedesel McMullin passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at RiverStone Hospice House, Billings.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Chapels (see full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com).
Memorial service will be announced at a later date and held at First United Methodist Church, Billings.
Memorials can be made to South Tacoma Assembly of God (for Missions work) at 7227 S. Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA 98409
A private graveside service is pending at New Tacoma Cemetaries & Funeral Home, Tacoma, WA (www.newtacoma.com).
To plant a tree in memory of Kaye McMullin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.