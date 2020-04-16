× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kaye Riedesel McMullin passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at RiverStone Hospice House, Billings.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Chapels (see full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com).

Memorial service will be announced at a later date and held at First United Methodist Church, Billings.

Memorials can be made to South Tacoma Assembly of God (for Missions work) at 7227 S. Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA 98409

A private graveside service is pending at New Tacoma Cemetaries & Funeral Home, Tacoma, WA (www.newtacoma.com).

