Though his lifelong disease repeatedly cost him many relationships that were important to him, Ken did love us. The last significant relationship, with Darla Lankford, lasted the longest and was finally good for both of them. The best comments I've heard about him this week were about his huge heart. He'd help anyone who needed it, always tried to be positive and hopeful for others, always willing to lend a hand with a project, and he knew how to be a friend. "He knew how to love people" was one moving description.