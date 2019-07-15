Our wonderful husband, father and friend, Keith David Haker, passed away peacefully on the 11 of July at his home in Miles City surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 3, 1943 in Bremerton, Washington where his father served during WWII. He was the first born child of Marlin A. and Charlotte ‘Chick’ Haker. Keith was raised in Stanford, Montana where he graduated in 1961 as the valedictorian and multi-sport star athlete of Stanford High School. He was accepted to the Air Force Academy after high school and left after completing one year as he often stated, ‘he had received all the discipline he could manage.’ He moved on to Montana State University and earned his undergraduate degree and became a lifelong Bobcat. Shortly after his graduation he attended a ‘real school’ (according to Brett) to study law at the University of Montana. After receiving his law degree he worked for one year at Montana Legal Services in Hardin, Montana.
In 1971 he moved to Miles City when his law school classmate, Butch Krutzfelt, asked him to be Custer County's first Deputy County Attorney. At that time he and Butch also established a private legal practice and were partners for many years.
In 1972, he met the love of his life Linda, and they married on March 18, 1974. When they married he gained a stepson, Josh. In Dec. 1976, Beau Jon was born and in March of 1979 Brett James completed the family.
Keith was elected as the Custer County Attorney in Nov. of 1975 and served until he retired in 1993. During that time he held several offices, including President of the Montana County Attorney Association.
He continued his private legal practice until retiring in March of 2014. Unfortunately one month after retirement he suffered a debilitating stroke. Despite the effects of the stroke he lived a comfortable life at his home for over five years.
Wherever he went throughout his life he accumulated many great friends who he dearly cherished. He loved to tell stories of his escapades and people loved hearing them.
During his time in Miles City he joined several local organizations, including the Miles City Town and Country Club, Miles City Club, Elks, and Eagles. He was also one of the founding members of the ‘95 Great Montana Cattle Drive.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Marley and Chick, and his brothers Lennie and Randy. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda, and his stepson, Josh (Jade) Stratton of Miles City, and sons Beau, of Whitehall, and Brett (Charity) of Chugiak, AK. He is also survived by his sisters, Tess (Tom) Brady of Stanford and Kathy (Ben) Smith of West Virginia, and sister-in law Jane Haker of Missoula. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jena (Nelson Walker), Jonna, Jade, Jace and Jayli Stratton and Madeline, Harper and Charlie Haker, plus three great grandchildren, Kale, Aria and Alyvia. Also surviving are his nieces Wendy, Erica and Lindsay and nephew Tyler.
A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at the Miles City Town and Country Club on Saturday, July 20 at 3 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.