Keith E. Brown, longtime resident of Park City passed away on July 15, at the age of 73. An uncommon man who defied categorization, he was an engineer, a hippy, a rancher, and an individualist. He loved hiking in the mountains with his wife and dog and planted thousands of trees during his life.

A voracious reader, he had an incisive, pragmatic mind. He practiced Tai Chi for more than 40 years and enjoyed philosophical debate.

Keith had no illusions good or bad about his fellow man; he saw the world clearly and accepted it as it came. Stubborn and independent, he chose to found his own business rather than work under another. As an independent contractor, he ran Brown and Associates engineering firm in Stillwater County for 40 years, helping architects and landowners develop and execute their projects. Keith helped others when he could, held himself to a high standard and demonstrated a principled life. He loved big building projects and rigorous work outdoors.

Those who knew him well valued his opinions and friendship. Now he is gone and will be sorely missed by friends and family who will carry his memory forward in their hearts.

He is survived by the love of his life for 54 years-his partner and soulmate, Willow Brown, as well as his son Logan, daughter-in-law Jordan and granddaughter Wyatt, along with siblings Gregg, Nick, and Becky.

A celebration of life will take place in Nye, Montana in June of 2023.