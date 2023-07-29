Keith Everett Dahlin, 70, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away at his home on June 13.

Keith was born in Choteau, Montana, on April 28, 1953, to Carlton “Bub” and Betty Jo “BJ” Dahlin. Keith attended elementary school in Helena, MT, alongside his fraternal twin brother Ken. His family moved to Great Falls, MT, where he attended middle school and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1972.

He loved hunting, fishing, skiing, camping, woodworking, and sailing, even entering sailing races on weekends. One notable job included working summers for the Montana Fish and Game. He went to Montana State University Billings and earned a degree in Special Education for the Deaf in 1976, becoming proficient in American Sign Language. He taught at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls, MT, briefly after college.

Keith married Barbara A. Hoene on December 28, 1978. The newlyweds enjoyed an extended honeymoon traveling through New Zealand and Fiji islands. Keith then attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, to earn his Master’s Degree in Audiology. During this time, their first two children were born.

Later they planted roots in Billings, MT, where they welcomed their third child. His three kids were always a source of great pride and joy for him. For most of his career, Keith worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT, starting as an EEG/EKG Technician and advancing alongside the technology. Later in his career, he worked at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, WA, as a Neurophysiology Tech CNIM.

After retiring in 2019, Keith looked forward to returning to Montana. He always loved Montana. His family was very important to him and a steady, reliable supporter to those lucky to have known him.

Keith was a history buff, enjoyed cooking and canning, and relished learning about anything mechanical.

He liked fast cars, riding his Harley Davidson on the Beartooth Pass and smoking cigars while pondering life. He was also an avid black powder rifle shooter for many years.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jo “BJ” Tague Dahlin and Carlton “Bub” Dahlin.

He is survived by his children Leah (John) Nusse of Bozeman, Eric (Abigail) Dahlin of Bozeman, and Katie Dahlin of San Diego; brother, Kenneth Dahlin; aunt Sandra Turnbull and grandchildren Joseph and Henry Nusse, and Isaac and Quinn Dahlin.

Thank you to Smith-Olcott Funeral Home.